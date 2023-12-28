Cabell County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Cabell County, West Virginia today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabell County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cabell Midland High School at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.