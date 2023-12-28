Cedric Tillman was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Cleveland Browns' Week 17 game against the New York Jets (at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday). Trying to find Tillman's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Cedric Tillman and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tillman's season stats include 173 yards on 17 receptions (10.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus one carry for eight yards. He has been targeted 34 times.

Keep an eye on Tillman's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Cedric Tillman Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week: David Njoku (DNP/rest): 75 Rec; 748 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Marquise Goodwin (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 67 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 72 Rec; 1250 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Tillman 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 34 17 173 60 0 10.2

Tillman Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Ravens 3 1 5 0 Week 9 Cardinals 1 1 3 0 Week 10 @Ravens 3 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 2 1 2 0 Week 12 @Broncos 5 4 55 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 20 0 Week 14 Jaguars 4 2 23 0 Week 15 Bears 8 4 52 0 Week 16 @Texans 2 2 13 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.