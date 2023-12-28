In the Week 17 contest between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Cedric Tillman score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Cedric Tillman score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tillman has put up 173 yards receiving (on 17 grabs). He has been targeted 34 times, and is averaging 19.2 yards per game.

Tillman does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Cedric Tillman Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Ravens 3 1 5 0 Week 9 Cardinals 1 1 3 0 Week 10 @Ravens 3 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 2 1 2 0 Week 12 @Broncos 5 4 55 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 20 0 Week 14 Jaguars 4 2 23 0 Week 15 Bears 8 4 52 0 Week 16 @Texans 2 2 13 0

