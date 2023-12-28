The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets are slated to meet in a Week 17 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will David Bell score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Browns vs Jets Anytime TD Bets

Will David Bell score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has put up a 99-yard year thus far (12.4 yards per game) with one TD, hauling in 10 throws out of 19 targets.

Bell, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

David Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 3 3 27 0 Week 6 49ers 3 1 6 0 Week 12 @Broncos 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 2 12 0 Week 14 Jaguars 3 1 41 1 Week 16 @Texans 2 1 6 0 Week 17 Jets 3 2 7 0

