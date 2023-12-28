Dorian Thompson-Robinson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 17. All of Thompson-Robinson's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Thompson-Robinson has passed for 440 yards (62.9 per game) and one touchdown, with four picks. He has completed 53.6% of his passes (60-for-112), and has 14 carries for 65 yards.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

Browns vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Thompson-Robinson 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 60 112 53.6% 440 1 4 3.9 14 65 0

Thompson-Robinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 Ravens 19 36 121 0 3 4 24 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 24 43 165 0 1 3 20 0 Week 12 @Broncos 14 29 134 1 0 5 21 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0 0 0 1 5 0 Week 15 Bears 1 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Texans 1 2 6 0 0 1 -5 0

