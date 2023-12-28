Should you bet on Joe Flacco finding his way into the end zone in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the New York Jets, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Joe Flacco score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a TD)

Flacco has run for -1 yards on seven carries (-0.3 yards per game).

Flacco has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.

Joe Flacco Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 @Rams 23 44 254 2 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 26 45 311 3 1 4 -1 0 Week 15 Bears 28 44 374 2 3 1 -1 0 Week 16 @Texans 27 42 368 3 2 2 1 0

