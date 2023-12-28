Which side has the edge under center when Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns (10-5) play Trevor Siemian and the New York Jets (6-9) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.

Browns vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: Amazon Prime Video

Joe Flacco vs. Trevor Siemian Matchup

Joe Flacco 2023 Stats Trevor Siemian 4 Games Played 3 59.4% Completion % 52.3% 1,307 (326.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 393 (131.0) 10 Touchdowns 1 7 Interceptions 3 -1 (-0.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 26 (8.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Jets are 14th in the NFL in points allowed (21 per game) and third in total yards allowed (294.8 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York ranks second in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,529 (168.6 per game) and third in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.5).

Against the run, the Jets are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, ceding the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,893 (126.2 per game). They also rank 10th in yards allowed per rush attempt (fourth).

On defense, New York is 16th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (38.5%) and sixth in red-zone efficiency allowed (48.8%).

Browns Defensive Stats

