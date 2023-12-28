Today's NCAA Men's Hockey slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between Air Force and Wisconsin.

Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Michigan Tech vs Alaska-Fairbanks

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Minnesota-Duluth vs Northeastern

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Minnesota-Duluth vs Northeastern

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Michigan State vs Ferris State

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Wisconsin vs Air Force

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Wisconsin vs Air Force

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!