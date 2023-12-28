Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With 14 games on the NHL card Wednesday, you have lots of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -125 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- Matthews' stats: 28 goals in 30 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -120 to score
Bruins vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- Pastrnak's stats: 20 goals in 32 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +100 to score
Devils vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- Hughes' stats: 14 goals in 27 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score
Avalanche vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- Rantanen's stats: 17 goals in 34 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +110 to score
Avalanche vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- MacKinnon's stats: 18 goals in 34 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- Nylander's stats: 16 goals in 31 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +115 to score
Wild vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- Kaprizov's stats: 12 goals in 32 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +125 to score
Penguins vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- Crosby's stats: 19 goals in 32 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score
Lightning vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- Kucherov's stats: 23 goals in 34 games
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +130 to score
Golden Knights vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- Eichel's stats: 15 goals in 35 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.