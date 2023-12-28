Will Pierre Strong Jr. cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Pierre Strong Jr. score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Strong has 197 rushing yards (14.1 per game) on 45 carries with one touchdown.

Strong also has five catches for 47 receiving yards (3.4 per game).

Strong has one rushing TD in 11 games.

Pierre Strong Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0 Week 9 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 -7 0 Week 11 Steelers 1 1 0 1 4 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Bears 2 2 0 2 9 0 Week 16 @Texans 5 22 0 0 0 0

