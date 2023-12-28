Raleigh County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Raleigh County, West Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Raleigh County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Fairmont High School at Shady Spring High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hill High School at Woodrow Wilson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
