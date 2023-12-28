The Pinstripe Bowl will feature the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hitting the field against the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Rutgers ranks 104th in scoring offense (22.6 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (21.0 points allowed per game) this year. Miami (FL) ranks 34th in the FBS with 32.1 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 39th with 22.1 points given up per game on defense.

Rutgers vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rutgers vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Rutgers Miami (FL) 307.5 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.2 (42nd) 314.3 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.1 (15th) 165.5 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.8 (43rd) 142.0 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.4 (35th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (93rd) 17 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (53rd)

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 1,651 yards, completing 47.8% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 488 yards (40.7 ypg) on 122 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai has racked up 1,099 yards on 217 carries while finding paydirt seven times.

Christian Dremel's leads his squad with 440 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 catches (out of 65 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has put up a 361-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes on 49 targets.

Isaiah Washington has been the target of 48 passes and compiled 24 catches for 307 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has racked up 2,703 yards on 65.8% passing while collecting 19 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 89 times for 579 yards, with six touchdowns.

Mark Fletcher has been given 103 carries and totaled 512 yards with five touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo paces his squad with 993 receiving yards on 74 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jacolby George has caught 55 passes and compiled 851 receiving yards (70.9 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Colbie Young's 47 grabs (on 65 targets) have netted him 563 yards (46.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

