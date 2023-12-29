How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Having dropped three in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Check out the Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+ and BSOH.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Maple Leafs
|4-1 TOR
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Blue Jackets
|6-5 (F/OT) CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 131 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 111 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|34
|1
|24
|25
|10
|13
|-
|Johnny Gaudreau
|36
|6
|16
|22
|16
|12
|0%
|Adam Fantilli
|36
|9
|12
|21
|10
|13
|42.7%
|Kirill Marchenko
|34
|13
|8
|21
|9
|20
|34.1%
|Ivan Provorov
|36
|2
|17
|19
|20
|6
|-
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs rank 16th in goals against, conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
- The Maple Leafs score the seventh-most goals in the league (113 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|32
|16
|30
|46
|18
|35
|40%
|Auston Matthews
|31
|28
|14
|42
|17
|34
|51.2%
|Mitchell Marner
|32
|13
|22
|35
|23
|29
|22.2%
|John Tavares
|32
|10
|20
|30
|21
|16
|60.8%
|Morgan Rielly
|32
|4
|20
|24
|32
|11
|-
