When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brendan Gaunce light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brendan Gaunce score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaunce stats and insights

Gaunce is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Gaunce has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

