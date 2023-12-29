Two of the NBA's top scorers take the court when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth, 30.6 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) visit Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.7 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI. The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is 239.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 239.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 239.5 points.

Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 223.9 points, 15.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Cleveland has gone 17-14-0 ATS this year.

The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (46.2%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 4-2 when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cavaliers vs Bucks Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 19 61.3% 125.2 237.3 119.2 231 237.0 Cavaliers 6 19.4% 112.1 237.3 111.8 231 223.0

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Cleveland has had better results away (10-5-0) than at home (7-9-0).

The Cavaliers' 112.1 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 119.2 the Bucks allow.

Cleveland has put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 17-14 7-1 16-15 Bucks 14-17 10-14 21-10

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Point Insights

Cavaliers Bucks 112.1 Points Scored (PG) 125.2 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-12 7-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 21-5 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 119.2 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 16-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-4 17-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

