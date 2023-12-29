The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) will be monitoring six players on the injury report as they ready for a Friday, December 29 game against the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Cavaliers enter this matchup after a 113-110 victory against the Mavericks on Wednesday. Caris LeVert scored a team-best 29 points for the Cavaliers in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5 Sam Merrill SG Out Wrist 5.9 1.3 0.9 Donovan Mitchell SG Out Illness 27.7 5.6 5.5 Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Darius Garland PG Out Jaw 20.7 2.8 5.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.