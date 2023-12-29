Two of the league's best scorers match up when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth, 30.6 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) visit Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.7) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13).

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Bucks.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Cavaliers vs Bucks Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, Cleveland has a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.

The Cavaliers score an average of 112.1 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 119.2 the Bucks give up.

When it scores more than 119.2 points, Cleveland is 7-2.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers average more points per game at home (112.7) than on the road (111.4), but also give up more at home (113.4) than away (110.1).

Cleveland is conceding more points at home (113.4 per game) than on the road (110.1).

At home the Cavaliers are averaging 27.4 assists per game, 2.5 more than on the road (24.9).

Cavaliers Injuries