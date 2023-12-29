Should you bet on Cole Sillinger to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

In three of 31 games this season, Sillinger has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken five shots in two games against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

Sillinger has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:47 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:02 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

