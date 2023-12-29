Should you bet on Kirill Marchenko to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

Marchenko has scored in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored five goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Marchenko's shooting percentage is 14.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 3 3 0 15:20 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:52 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:05 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 2 1 1 16:14 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:43 Home L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

