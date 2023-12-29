When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mathieu Olivier light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Olivier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in two games (zero shots).

Olivier has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 6-3 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:07 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:23 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:32 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

