The Missouri Tigers take the field against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl as 6.5-point underdogs on December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 51.5.

Want to see Ohio State play Missouri in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Ohio State vs. Missouri game info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Missouri statistical matchup

Ohio State Missouri 425.0 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (32nd) 260.0 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.0 (36th) 142.3 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (53rd) 282.7 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.6 (30th) 12 (17th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (7th) 11 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (48th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Ohio State leaders

The Buckeyes' aerial attack has been aided by Marvin Harrison Jr., who has caught 67 balls on 117 targets for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Kyle McCord has played 12 games in 2023, and he's racked up 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 65.8% completion percentage.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 854 rushing yards (71.2 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry in 12 games for the Buckeyes.

In the passing game, Henderson has caught 19 balls on 25 targets for 229 yards and zero touchdowns.

Buy Ohio State or Missouri gear at Fanatics!

Missouri leaders

Brady Cook has 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 12 games, completing 66.7% of his throws for 3,166 yards (263.8 per game).

Also, Cook has rushed for 269 yards and eight TDs.

Cody Schrader has rushed for 1,489 yards (124.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

Schrader also has 22 catches for 191 yards and zero TDs.

In 12 games, Luther Burden III has 82 catches for 1,190 yards (99.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.