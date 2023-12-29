The oddsmakers think the Cotton Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers will be a close one, with the Buckeyes favored by 2.5 points. The action starts at 8:00 PM ET on December 29, 2023, airing on ESPN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Ohio State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Missouri Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-2.5) 49.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-2.5) 48.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Ohio State has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 6-3-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Missouri has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

