The Cotton Bowl features a battle between the Missouri Tigers (who are just 1-point underdogs) and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game's point total is 49.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 11.0 points per game. The offense ranks 32nd (32.8 points per game). Missouri's defense ranks 40th in the FBS with 347.0 total yards allowed per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 23rd-best by putting up 442.1 total yards per contest.

Ohio State vs. Missouri Game Info

Game Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Ohio State Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Buckeyes have been top-25 over the last three games with 226.3 total yards surrendered per game (12th-best). They haven't fared as well offensively, with 447.3 total yards per game (-13-worst).

The Buckeyes' defense has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses over the last three games, ranking 12th-best by surrendering only 12.0 points per game. Offensively, they rank 65th in the FBS during that three-game period (33.0 points per game).

Ohio State's pass defense has been creating chaos for opposing offenses over the last three contests, ranking eighth-best by surrendering only 119.7 passing yards per game. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 36th in the FBS during that three-game stretch (281.0 passing yards per game).

Over the Buckeyes' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 92nd in rushing offense (166.3 rushing yards per game) and 56th in rushing defense (106.7 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Buckeyes have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Ohio State has gone over the total once.

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State has posted a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 6-3-1 when playing as at least 1-point favorites this season.

Ohio State has hit the over in two of 11 games with a set total (18.2%).

Ohio State has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

Ohio State has played nine times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Buckeyes have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 3,170 pass yards for Ohio State, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 24 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 854 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 229 yards (19.1 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has piled up 373 yards on 85 attempts, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s team-high 1,211 yards as a receiver have come on 67 receptions (out of 117 targets) with 14 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has grabbed 41 passes while averaging 48.0 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka has compiled 35 grabs for 452 yards, an average of 37.7 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

J.T. Tuimoloau has 4.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Tommy Eichenberg is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 76 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack.

Jordan Hancock leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

