Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 29?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov stats and insights
- In nine of 25 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Maple Leafs this season in two games (seven shots).
- Chinakhov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 20.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Chinakhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|15:30
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:21
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
