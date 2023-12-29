Yegor Chinakhov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Chinakhov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yegor Chinakhov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chinakhov Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Chinakhov has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 14:32 on the ice per game.

Chinakhov has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 25 games this year, Chinakhov has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In five of 25 games this season, Chinakhov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 50% that Chinakhov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Chinakhov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Chinakhov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 2 16 Points 2 10 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.