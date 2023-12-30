Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Considering a bet on Fantilli in the Blue Jackets-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Fantilli vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Fantilli has averaged 15:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

In nine of 37 games this year, Fantilli has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 18 of 37 games this season, Fantilli has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Fantilli has an assist in 12 of 37 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Fantilli's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Fantilli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 1 22 Points 2 10 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.