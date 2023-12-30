For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Alexandre Texier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

  • Texier has scored in six of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:39 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:57 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:19 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:33 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:13 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:45 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:54 Away L 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

