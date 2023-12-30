The Buffalo Sabres (14-18-4) are favorites when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-7) on Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH. The Sabres are -200 on the moneyline to win, while the Blue Jackets have +165 moneyline odds.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Columbus' games this season have had over 6.5 goals 22 of 36 times.

The Sabres have won 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (4-4).

This season the Blue Jackets have 11 wins in the 33 games in which they've been an underdog.

Buffalo has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -200.

Columbus is 6-11 when it is the underdog by +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 5-5-0 6.6 3.30 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.30 3.40 2 6.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 6-4 7-2-1 6.7 4.00 4.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 4.00 4.20 5 21.7% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

