The Buffalo Sabres (14-18-4), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-7) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH. The Blue Jackets knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime in their most recent outing.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-200) Blue Jackets (+165) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 33 times this season, and won 11, or 33.3%, of those games.

Columbus is 6-11 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 37.7% chance to win.

Columbus' games this season have had over 6.5 goals 22 of 36 times.

Blue Jackets vs Sabres Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 107 (18th) Goals 117 (10th) 124 (29th) Goals Allowed 136 (31st) 14 (26th) Power Play Goals 16 (25th) 25 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (11th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus possesses a 6-4-0 record versus the spread while going 4-4-2 straight up in its last 10 contests.

Columbus has gone over the total in seven of its last 10 games.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.7 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 2.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.

The Blue Jackets' 117 total goals (3.2 per game) are the 10th-most in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 136 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Their -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

