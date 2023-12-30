Will Brendan Gaunce Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 30?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Brendan Gaunce a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brendan Gaunce score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gaunce stats and insights
- Gaunce has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Gaunce has no points on the power play.
- Gaunce averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.