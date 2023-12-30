For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Brendan Gaunce a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Brendan Gaunce score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaunce stats and insights

  • Gaunce has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Gaunce has no points on the power play.
  • Gaunce averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are allowing 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

