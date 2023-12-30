For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Brendan Gaunce a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brendan Gaunce score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gaunce stats and insights

Gaunce has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Gaunce has no points on the power play.

Gaunce averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.