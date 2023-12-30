Should you wager on Damon Severson to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Severson has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.

Severson has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Severson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 23:42 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:03 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-1 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:11 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:02 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:57 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:54 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

