Will David Jiricek Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 30?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, will David Jiricek score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Jiricek stats and insights
- In one of 31 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Jiricek has no points on the power play.
- Jiricek's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Jiricek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|13:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:01
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|15:43
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:25
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
