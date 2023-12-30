Georgia vs. Florida State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Orange Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles will be a blowout, with the Bulldogs expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -14). The action kicks off at 4:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Georgia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14)
|45.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14)
|45.5
|-710
|+490
Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Georgia has put together a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in 10 opportunities).
- Florida State is 8-4-0 ATS this season.
Georgia & Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
