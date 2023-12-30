Can we anticipate Ivan Provorov scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

In two of 37 games this season, Provorov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Provorov has picked up six assists on the power play.

Provorov's shooting percentage is 4.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:54 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 27:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:20 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:58 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 22:20 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 22:57 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:12 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:05 Away L 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

