Kent Johnson will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres play at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. There are prop bets for Johnson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Kent Johnson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:11 per game on the ice, is +1.

In four of 21 games this year, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnson has a point in eight games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

In six of 21 games this season, Johnson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnson has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 25% chance of Johnson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 21 Games 4 12 Points 3 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

