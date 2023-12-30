The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) for a matchup of Sun Belt foes at Cam Henderson Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Marshall vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Ragin' Cajuns allow to opponents.

In games Marshall shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Thundering Herd are the 33rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 321st.

The Thundering Herd score 5.2 more points per game (76.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (71.3).

Marshall is 5-4 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall scored 84.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged in road games (79.4).

Defensively the Thundering Herd were better at home last year, ceding 69.4 points per game, compared to 73.6 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Marshall fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 8.2 threes per game with a 32.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 34.6% percentage when playing on the road.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule