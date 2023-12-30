The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) take on a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marshall vs. Louisiana matchup.

Marshall vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline

Marshall vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Marshall has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Thundering Herd's 12 games this season have hit the over.

Louisiana has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Ragin' Cajuns' 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.