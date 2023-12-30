The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at Cam Henderson Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Thundering Herd are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5 points.

Marshall vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -1.5 151.5

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

In five of 11 games this season, Marshall and its opponents have combined to total more than 151.5 points.

The average point total in Marshall's contests this year is 155.1, 3.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Thundering Herd's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

Marshall (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 23.6% less often than Louisiana (6-4-0) this season.

Marshall vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 5 45.5% 76.5 154.9 78.5 149.8 155.7 Louisiana 4 40% 78.4 154.9 71.3 149.8 150.4

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

Marshall won 10 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Thundering Herd average 5.2 more points per game (76.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (71.3).

Marshall is 4-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Marshall vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 4-7-0 1-4 4-7-0 Louisiana 6-4-0 4-2 6-4-0

Marshall vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall Louisiana 15-2 Home Record 14-0 9-5 Away Record 7-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.