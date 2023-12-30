Saturday's game between the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) and Michigan Wolverines (10-3) squaring off at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Buckeyes claimed an 84-55 win against Belmont.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 71, Michigan 65

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes clinched their best win of the season on December 10, when they claimed a 94-84 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buckeyes are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Ohio State has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

According to the RPI, the Wolverines have one win against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 117th-most in Division 1.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 38) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on November 22

84-55 at home over Belmont (No. 66) on December 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 75) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 80) on November 20

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes put up 82.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per contest (107th in college basketball). They have a +265 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.1 points per game.

