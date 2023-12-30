The Michigan Wolverines (10-3) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on FOX.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
Ohio State vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes' 82.7 points per game are 27.9 more points than the 54.8 the Wolverines allow.
  • Ohio State has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 54.8 points.
  • Michigan's record is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 82.7 points.
  • The Wolverines record 73.2 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.6 the Buckeyes allow.
  • When Michigan puts up more than 60.6 points, it is 10-1.
  • Ohio State has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.
  • The Wolverines shoot 43.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.
  • The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Wolverines concede.

Ohio State Leaders

  • Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56.0 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)
  • Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
  • Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
  • Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Grand Valley State W 73-49 Value City Arena
12/18/2023 UCLA L 77-71 Value City Arena
12/22/2023 Belmont W 84-55 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
1/5/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/11/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena

