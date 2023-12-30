The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) will face the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via FOX.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Information

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • Bruce Thornton: 18 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Roddy Gayle Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jamison Battle: 13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Zed Key: 9.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Felix Okpara: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Quinn Slazinski: 17.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Josiah Harris: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ofri Naveh: 5.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG West Virginia AVG West Virginia Rank
86th 79.5 Points Scored 65.7 331st
79th 66.6 Points Allowed 67.9 110th
109th 38.3 Rebounds 37.1 171st
65th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd
131st 8.1 3pt Made 6.5 268th
90th 15.1 Assists 12.4 257th
79th 10.6 Turnovers 11 106th

