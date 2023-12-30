The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after winning seven straight home games. The Buckeyes are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -9.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 146.5 points six times.

Ohio State has an average point total of 143.5 in its contests this year, three fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Buckeyes are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

Ohio State has won five of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Buckeyes are undefeated in five games this season when favored by -500 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Ohio State, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 6 60% 79.4 147.2 64.1 132.9 144 West Virginia 2 20% 67.8 147.2 68.8 132.9 137.2

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

The Buckeyes average 79.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.8 the Mountaineers give up.

Ohio State has a 3-6 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when putting up more than 68.8 points.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 3-7-0 2-5 7-3-0 West Virginia 5-5-0 1-0 3-7-0

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State West Virginia 10-6 Home Record 13-4 1-10 Away Record 3-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

