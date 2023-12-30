Saturday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) facing off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-65 victory for heavily favored Ohio State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

Based on our computer prediction, Ohio State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 9.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 146.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Line: Ohio State -9.5

Ohio State -9.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Ohio State -500, West Virginia +375

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, West Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. West Virginia

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-9.5)



Ohio State (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Ohio State is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to West Virginia's 5-5-0 ATS record. A total of seven out of the Buckeyes' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Mountaineers' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 147.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 79th in college basketball while allowing 64.1 per outing to rank 39th in college basketball) and have a +184 scoring differential overall.

Ohio State wins the rebound battle by 7.2 boards on average. It records 39.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 82nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32 per outing.

Ohio State hits 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.1 (124th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4.

The Buckeyes' 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 40th in college basketball, and the 83 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 46th in college basketball.

Ohio State has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.7 (88th in college basketball action) while forcing 12 (193rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.