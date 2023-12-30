The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 82nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 166th.

The Buckeyes score 79.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.8 the Mountaineers give up.

Ohio State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

West Virginia has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 166th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.

The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

West Virginia has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).

The Buckeyes ceded 63.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 in away games.

At home, Ohio State drained 0.4 more three-pointers per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (6.3). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.

At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).

West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule