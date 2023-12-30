The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) aim to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.

In games Ohio State shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Buckeyes are the 82nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 166th.

The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).

Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 209th.

The Mountaineers put up an average of 67.8 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

West Virginia has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Ohio State averaged 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did in road games (68.1).

The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 in away games.

When playing at home, Ohio State sunk 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than in away games (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).

At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.6.

At home, West Virginia made 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule