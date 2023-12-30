How to Watch Ohio State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) welcome in the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after victories in seven home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.
- The Buckeyes average 10.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).
- When Ohio State scores more than 68.8 points, it is 9-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
West Virginia Stats Insights
- This season, West Virginia has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.8% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 208th.
- The Mountaineers average just 3.7 more points per game (67.8) than the Buckeyes give up (64.1).
- West Virginia has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 76.3.
- Ohio State sunk 6.7 threes per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged away from home (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in away games.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, West Virginia averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).
- At home, the Mountaineers conceded 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
- Beyond the arc, West Virginia sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|L 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|L 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|W 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.