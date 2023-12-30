The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) welcome in the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after victories in seven home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.
  • The Buckeyes average 10.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).
  • When Ohio State scores more than 68.8 points, it is 9-1.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • This season, West Virginia has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.8% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 208th.
  • The Mountaineers average just 3.7 more points per game (67.8) than the Buckeyes give up (64.1).
  • West Virginia has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 76.3.
  • Ohio State sunk 6.7 threes per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged away from home (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in away games.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, West Virginia averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).
  • At home, the Mountaineers conceded 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
  • Beyond the arc, West Virginia sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UMass L 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford L 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo W 91-81 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum

