The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after victories in seven home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 167th.

The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes record are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).

Ohio State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

This season, West Virginia has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 207th.

The Mountaineers put up an average of 67.8 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes allow.

When West Virginia gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 4-5.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last year at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.1).

The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 76.3 on the road.

Ohio State sunk 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% away from home.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.

At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 74.6.

West Virginia knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule