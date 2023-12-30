The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after victories in seven home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

In games Ohio State shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Mountaineers are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buckeyes sit at 83rd.

The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes average are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).

Ohio State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

West Virginia has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.

The Mountaineers score an average of 67.8 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

West Virginia has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged away from home (68.1).

The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.3).

In home games, Ohio State made 0.4 more threes per game (6.7) than in away games (6.3). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to away from home (36.5%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.6.

At home, the Mountaineers conceded 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).

Beyond the arc, West Virginia knocked down fewer triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule