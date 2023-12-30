The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) aim to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 166th.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers give up (68.8).
  • Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • West Virginia has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.8% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 209th.
  • The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes allow.
  • West Virginia is 4-5 when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.3 away from home.
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Ohio State fared better at home last season, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 36.5% clip when playing on the road.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.6.
  • The Mountaineers conceded fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (74.6) last season.
  • West Virginia sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UMass L 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford L 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo W 91-81 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.