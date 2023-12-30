The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) aim to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

FOX

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 166th.

The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers give up (68.8).

Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

West Virginia has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.8% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 209th.

The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes allow.

West Virginia is 4-5 when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.3 away from home.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Ohio State fared better at home last season, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 36.5% clip when playing on the road.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.6.

The Mountaineers conceded fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (74.6) last season.

West Virginia sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule