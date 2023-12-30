The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be looking to extend a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.

The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).

Ohio State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ohio State played better in home games last year, posting 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game in away games.

The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total threes made, Ohio State fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 36.5% clip in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule